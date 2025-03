MILWAUKEE, WI - North Carolina Head Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team's 71-64 loss to Ole Miss in the Round of 64. He was joined by RJ Davis and Seth Trimble postgame.

RJ Davis tallied a team-high 15 points in the defeat and Ven-Allen Lubin assisted with 14 points of his own.

UNC concludes the season at 23-14 overall.