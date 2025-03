MILWAUKEE, WI - North Carolina's season came to an end on Friday in Fiserv Forum as the Tar Heels loss to No. 6 seed Ole Miss, 71-64, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

RJ Davis, in his final game as a Tar Heel, tallied a team-high 15 points while Ven-Allen Lubin finished with 14. UNC concludes the season at 23-14 overall.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down the loss, talk how it happened, this team's legacy, and more on our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner