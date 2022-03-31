THI Podcast: Insights From Thursday At The Final Four

NEW ORLEANS – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the first media day at the Final Four on Thursday at the Superdome, what AJ observed, the press conferences, the vibe from other media, and so much more.

There are two media days at the Final Four, with Friday being the bigger one, which also includes the open practices.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

