THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To UNC's Sweet 16 Game Vs. UCLA

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s game versus UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the East Region of the NCAA Tournament in Philadelphia on Friday night.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels (26-9) and fourth-seeded Bruins (27-7) will tip at approximately 9:40 PM EST, and the winner will face whoever wins the other game in Philly between St. Peter’s and Purdue. The Elite Eight game will be played Sunday also in Philadelphia.

Jacob & AJ discuss the style differences between UNC and UCLA, why the Bruins are a terrific team, and what Carolina must do to earn a victory.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

