TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Oklahoma Transfer Brady Manek Commits to UNC

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss Oklahoma forward Brady Manek’s decision to transfer to North Carolina, what kind of player he is and how he will fit in with the Tar Heels next season.

At 6-foot-9, Manek played in 122 games with the Sooners, starting 111 times. He averaged in double figures in each season in part because he 37.4 percent from three-point range for his career, never shooting below 35.8 percent, which is what he shot as a sophomore. His career scoring average is 12.0 points per game, and he is 14th all-time in Oklahoma scoring with 1,459 points.

Manek was 235-for-628 from the perimeter in his career, and overall shot 45.4 percent from the floor. He also converted 74.6 of the 209 free throws he attempted.



