4-Star 2026 DT Trashawn Ruffin Flips From Texas A&M to UNC

Four months after pledging to Texas A&M, 2026 4-star defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin has flipped his commitment to North Carolina.

Ruffin visited Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels' Junior Day on March 8, and afterwards, listed the Aggies and UNC has one and two in his recruitment.

"I must say that the visit was great. [I] enjoyed myself and glad that I went," said Ruffin."I have learned a lot from the visit I took over the weekend and it was very impressive. UNC and Texas A&M are one and two on my board."

During his trip, Ruffin was able to meet with not only Bill Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff, but two UNC legends in Julius Peppers and Lawrence Taylor.

A native of Mount Olive, NC, Ruffin has spent his first three seasons in the high school ranks at North Duplin High School, where he tallied 34 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one quarterback hurry, and one fumble recovery in 2024.

Ruffin is currently rated as the No. 182 overall recruit in the class of 2026 and No. 11 in North Carolina.

With his commitment, UNC now possesses the No. 22 overall class for 2026 and the 7th-best class in the ACC.