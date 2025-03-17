UNC Potential Opponent NCAA Tournament Glance

On Sunday, North Carolina heard its name called as part of the field of 68, earning the final at-large bid in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The No. 11 Tar Heels will open up play against No. 11 San Diego State on Tuesday as part of the First Four in Dayton, OH.
Should UNC advance, No. 6 Ole Miss awaits in the Round of 32 in Milwaukee, WI. The winner would take on either No. 3 Iowa State or No. 14 Lipscomb with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.
Here’s a look at the Tar Heels’ potential opponents in the Round of 32, Round of 64, and South Region:
No. 11 San Diego State Aztecs
Record: 21-9 overall (Mountain West: 14-6)
Top Players:
-Nick Boyd: 6-3/Senior/13.4 PPG/3.8 RPG/4.0 APG
-Miles Byrd: 6-7/Sophomore/12.6 PPG/4.5 RPG/2.8 APG
-BJ Davis: 6-2/Sophomore/9.0 PPG/3.0 RPG/1.2 APG
Trending: 6-4 in last 10 games
Offensive Efficiency: 109.8 (111th)
Defensive Efficiency: 93.5 (13th)
Scoring Offense: 70.8 PPG (257th)
Scoring Defense: 63.8 PPG (14th)
NET Ranking: 52nd
KenPom Ranking: 46th
Most Impressive Wins: Creighton, Houston, New Mexico
Worst Losses: UNLV (twice)
Noteworthy Opponents:
Vs. Gonzaga, 80-67 L
Vs. Creighton, 71-53 W (Neutral Site)
Vs. Oregon, 78-68 L (Neutral Site)
Vs. Houston, 73-70 W (OT) (Neutral Site)
Interesting Note: San Diego State holds opponents to 38.1% shooting, good for third in college basketball
No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 22-11 overall (Southeastern Conference: 10-8)
Top Players:
Sean Pedulla: 6-1/Senior/14.9 PPG/3.5 RPG/3.6 APG
Jaemyn Brakefield: 6-8/Senior/10.8 PPG/4.4 RPG/1.8 APG
Matthew Murrell: 6-4/Senior/10.6 PPG/3.4 RPG/1.9 APG
Noteworthy Opponents:
@ Louisville, 86-63 W
@ Alabama, 74-64 W
Vs. Auburn, 92-82 L
Interesting Note: Ranks second in the country in turnovers per game (8.9) and fourth in turnover margin (+5.7 per game)
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb
Iowa State Cyclones:
Record: 24-9 overall (Big 12: 13-7)
Top Players:
Curtis Jones: 6-4/Senior/17.1 PPG/4.3 RPG/2.3 APG
Joshua Jefferson: 6-9/Junior/13.0 PPG/7.4 RPG/3.0 APG
Milan Momcilovic: 6-8/Sophomore/11.4 PPG/3.2 RPG/0.9 APG
Note: Second-leading scorer Keshon Gilbert (13.4 PPG) ruled out NCAA Tournament on Sunday
Most Impressive Wins: Marquette, Texas Tech, Kansas, Arizona
Worst Losses: Oklahoma State, Kansas State
Interesting Note: Ranks 14th in the country with 9.4 steals per game
Lipscomb Bisons:
Record: 25-9 overall (Atlantic Sun: 14-4)
Top Players:
Jacob Ognacevic: 6-8/Senior/20.1 PPG/8.1 RPG/1.4 APG
Will Pruitt: 6-3/Senior/13.2 PPG/5.9 RPG/2.6 APG
Joe Anderson: 6-0/Senior/12.5 PPG/3.5 RPG/3.9 APG
Most Impressive Wins: Wofford, North Alabama
Worst Losses: Georgia Tech, Southern
Interesting Note: Ranks 14th in college basketball in turnovers per game (9.5)
Rest Of The South Region
No. 1 Auburn Tigers, 28-5 overall (15-3 SEC)
NET Ranking: 2nd
KenPom Ranking: 4th
No. 2 Michigan State Spartans, 27-6 overall (17-3 Big 10)
NET Ranking: 11th
KenPom Ranking: 8th
No. 3 Iowa State, 24-9 overall (13-7 Big 12)
NET Ranking: 9th
KenPom Ranking: 10th
No. 4 Texas A&M, 22-10 overall (11-7 SEC)
NET Ranking: 18th
KenPom Ranking: 17th
No. 5 Michigan, 25-9 overall (14-6 Big `10)
NET Ranking: 25th
KenPom Ranking: 25th
No. 6 Ole Miss, 22-11 overall (10-8 ACC)
NET Ranking: 28th
KenPom Ranking: 26th
No. 7 Marquette, 23-10 overall (13-7 Big East)
NET Ranking: 26th
KenPom Ranking: 28th
No. 8 Louisville Cardinals, 27-7 overall (18-2 ACC)
NET Ranking: 23rd
KenPom Ranking: 23rd
No. 9 Creighton Blue Jays, 24-10 overall (15-5 Big East)
NET Ranking: 38th
KenPom Ranking: 37th
No. 10 New Mexico Lobos, 26-7 overall (17-3 Mountain West)
NET Ranking: 42nd
KenPom Ranking: 41st
No. 11 San Diego State Aztecs, 21-9 overall (14-6 Mountain West)
NET Ranking: 52nd
KenPom Ranking: 46th
No. 12 UC San Diego Tritons, 30-4 overall (18-2 Big West)
NET Ranking: 35th
KenPom Ranking: 36th
No. 13 Yale Bulldogs, 22-7 overall (13-1 Ivy League)
NET Ranking: 72nd
KenPom Ranking: 73rd
No. 14 Lipscomb Bisons, 25-9 overall (14-4 Atlantic Sun)
NET Ranking: 84th
KenPom Ranking: 83rd
No. 15 Bryant Bulldogs, 23-11 overall (14-2 America East)
NET Ranking: 141st
KenPom Ranking: 149th
No. 16 Alabama State Hornets, 19-15 overall (12-6 SWAC)
NET Ranking: 274th
KenPom Ranking: 273rd
No. 16 St. Francis (PA), 16-17 overall (8-8 NEC)
NET Ranking: 297th
KenPom Ranking: 311th