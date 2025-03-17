UNC Potential Opponent NCAA Tournament Glance

On Sunday, North Carolina heard its name called as part of the field of 68, earning the final at-large bid in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The No. 11 Tar Heels will open up play against No. 11 San Diego State on Tuesday as part of the First Four in Dayton, OH.

Should UNC advance, No. 6 Ole Miss awaits in the Round of 32 in Milwaukee, WI. The winner would take on either No. 3 Iowa State or No. 14 Lipscomb with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

Here’s a look at the Tar Heels’ potential opponents in the Round of 32, Round of 64, and South Region:





No. 11 San Diego State Aztecs

Record: 21-9 overall (Mountain West: 14-6)

Top Players:

-Nick Boyd: 6-3/Senior/13.4 PPG/3.8 RPG/4.0 APG

-Miles Byrd: 6-7/Sophomore/12.6 PPG/4.5 RPG/2.8 APG

-BJ Davis: 6-2/Sophomore/9.0 PPG/3.0 RPG/1.2 APG

Trending: 6-4 in last 10 games

Offensive Efficiency: 109.8 (111th)

Defensive Efficiency: 93.5 (13th)

Scoring Offense: 70.8 PPG (257th)

Scoring Defense: 63.8 PPG (14th)

NET Ranking: 52nd

KenPom Ranking: 46th

Most Impressive Wins: Creighton, Houston, New Mexico

Worst Losses: UNLV (twice)

Noteworthy Opponents:

Vs. Gonzaga, 80-67 L

Vs. Creighton, 71-53 W (Neutral Site)

Vs. Oregon, 78-68 L (Neutral Site)

Vs. Houston, 73-70 W (OT) (Neutral Site)

Interesting Note: San Diego State holds opponents to 38.1% shooting, good for third in college basketball





No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 22-11 overall (Southeastern Conference: 10-8)

Top Players:

Sean Pedulla: 6-1/Senior/14.9 PPG/3.5 RPG/3.6 APG

Jaemyn Brakefield: 6-8/Senior/10.8 PPG/4.4 RPG/1.8 APG

Matthew Murrell: 6-4/Senior/10.6 PPG/3.4 RPG/1.9 APG

Noteworthy Opponents:

@ Louisville, 86-63 W

@ Alabama, 74-64 W

Vs. Auburn, 92-82 L

Interesting Note: Ranks second in the country in turnovers per game (8.9) and fourth in turnover margin (+5.7 per game)





No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb

Iowa State Cyclones:

Record: 24-9 overall (Big 12: 13-7)

Top Players:

Curtis Jones: 6-4/Senior/17.1 PPG/4.3 RPG/2.3 APG

Joshua Jefferson: 6-9/Junior/13.0 PPG/7.4 RPG/3.0 APG

Milan Momcilovic: 6-8/Sophomore/11.4 PPG/3.2 RPG/0.9 APG

Note: Second-leading scorer Keshon Gilbert (13.4 PPG) ruled out NCAA Tournament on Sunday

Most Impressive Wins: Marquette, Texas Tech, Kansas, Arizona

Worst Losses: Oklahoma State, Kansas State

Interesting Note: Ranks 14th in the country with 9.4 steals per game





Lipscomb Bisons:

Record: 25-9 overall (Atlantic Sun: 14-4)

Top Players:

Jacob Ognacevic: 6-8/Senior/20.1 PPG/8.1 RPG/1.4 APG

Will Pruitt: 6-3/Senior/13.2 PPG/5.9 RPG/2.6 APG

Joe Anderson: 6-0/Senior/12.5 PPG/3.5 RPG/3.9 APG

Most Impressive Wins: Wofford, North Alabama

Worst Losses: Georgia Tech, Southern

Interesting Note: Ranks 14th in college basketball in turnovers per game (9.5)





Rest Of The South Region

No. 1 Auburn Tigers, 28-5 overall (15-3 SEC)

NET Ranking: 2nd

KenPom Ranking: 4th





No. 2 Michigan State Spartans, 27-6 overall (17-3 Big 10)

NET Ranking: 11th

KenPom Ranking: 8th





No. 3 Iowa State, 24-9 overall (13-7 Big 12)

NET Ranking: 9th

KenPom Ranking: 10th





No. 4 Texas A&M, 22-10 overall (11-7 SEC)

NET Ranking: 18th

KenPom Ranking: 17th





No. 5 Michigan, 25-9 overall (14-6 Big `10)

NET Ranking: 25th

KenPom Ranking: 25th





No. 6 Ole Miss, 22-11 overall (10-8 ACC)

NET Ranking: 28th

KenPom Ranking: 26th





No. 7 Marquette, 23-10 overall (13-7 Big East)

NET Ranking: 26th

KenPom Ranking: 28th





No. 8 Louisville Cardinals, 27-7 overall (18-2 ACC)

NET Ranking: 23rd

KenPom Ranking: 23rd





No. 9 Creighton Blue Jays, 24-10 overall (15-5 Big East)

NET Ranking: 38th

KenPom Ranking: 37th





No. 10 New Mexico Lobos, 26-7 overall (17-3 Mountain West)

NET Ranking: 42nd

KenPom Ranking: 41st





No. 11 San Diego State Aztecs, 21-9 overall (14-6 Mountain West)

NET Ranking: 52nd

KenPom Ranking: 46th





No. 12 UC San Diego Tritons, 30-4 overall (18-2 Big West)

NET Ranking: 35th

KenPom Ranking: 36th





No. 13 Yale Bulldogs, 22-7 overall (13-1 Ivy League)

NET Ranking: 72nd

KenPom Ranking: 73rd





No. 14 Lipscomb Bisons, 25-9 overall (14-4 Atlantic Sun)

NET Ranking: 84th

KenPom Ranking: 83rd





No. 15 Bryant Bulldogs, 23-11 overall (14-2 America East)

NET Ranking: 141st

KenPom Ranking: 149th





No. 16 Alabama State Hornets, 19-15 overall (12-6 SWAC)

NET Ranking: 274th

KenPom Ranking: 273rd





No. 16 St. Francis (PA), 16-17 overall (8-8 NEC)

NET Ranking: 297th

KenPom Ranking: 311th