UNC Makes NCAAT, Why it Got in & SDSU Lookahead

North Carolina is the last team into the NCAA Tournament but the Tar Heels are in nonetheless, and in this THI Podcast we discuss how the Heels got in, why it was so close, if they can do some damage, and a little about Tuesday’s opponent San Diego State.

UNC and the Aztecs share the 11 seed in the South Region and will meet in Dayton on Tuesday night with the winner taking on 6-seed Ole Miss on Friday in Milwaukee.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

