Quad talk in the Past, Heels Embracing their 'Clean Slate'

DAYTON, OH – Walking around North Carolina’s locker room not far from the playing court at University of Dayton Arena on Monday night, and a common tune emanated from the mouths of the Tar Heels.

Even though it’s referred to as the “First Four,” or “play-in games,” this is the NCAA Tournament in every sense. A head start on the Thursday-Friday action might be embarrassing for a program of UNC’s brand and stature, but the Heels aren’t thinking anywhere on that stratosphere.

They also don’t care anymore what their Quad 1 record is, NET rankings, or what a nation of naysayers and critics and pushing. The Heels (22-13) have insulated and are galvanizing with a laser focus on San Diego State (21-9), their opponent Tuesday night.

“We’re dancing. We’ve got another opportunity to showcase what we’re capable of, and that’s really all that matters right now,” said graduate forward Jae’Lyn Withers.

The swell of negativity directed at the Tar Heels as the last team in the field, at the expense of West Virginia, and Bubba Cunningham has been impossible for the players to ignore.

Cunningham is UNC’s Athletics Director and also the head of the NCAA selection committee. He has taken a beating since the field was released Sunday evening. It’s gotten so bad his family has been harassed and threats were made to where a police presence at his house is necessary.