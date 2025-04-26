Florida DL D’Antre Robinson Commits to UNC

North Carolina added to its defensive line on Saturday, as Florida defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson committed to the Tar Heels.

Robinson spent one season with the Gators before entering the transfer portal. He appeared in 11 games in 2024, recording 17 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Robinson’s best performance came in a win against Florida State, where he logged a career-high 27 snaps, four tackles, and one tackle-for-loss.

A four-star recruit in the class of 2024, Robinson was rated the No. 12 defensive lineman in his class.

He becomes the tenth addition for UNC via the portal and joins Penn State’s Joseph Mupoyi along the defensive line.