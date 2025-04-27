Arizona DT Isaiah Johnson Transferring to UNC

North Carolina continues picking up needed commitments from defensive linemen in the transfer portal, as Arizona tackle Isaiah Johnson announced Sunday he will play for the Tar Heels.

At 6-foot-1 and 322 pounds, Johnson is solely an interior lineman who played 170 snaps in 10 games last season for the Wildcats recording 2 sacks and 7 hurries. He finished the campaign with 9 tackles.

Johnson has played 181 snaps in his career and has two years of eligibility remaining.

He fills a huge need for the Tar Heels, who also got a commitment from former Florida DT D’antra Robinson on Saturday and Penn State’s Joseph Mupoyi earlier in the week.

Isaiah Johnson Arizona bio:

2024: Appeared in 10 games on the defensive line during the 2024 season... Made nine total tackles (2 solo, 7 assist) with 2.5 tackles for loss (sacks)... Recorded season-high two tackles against New Mexico (8/31), at Utah (9/28), and at BYU (10/12)... Made at least one tackle in the first four games of the season... Posted one QB hurry against New Mexico.

2023: Appeared in two games on the defensive line against Washington (9/30) and Arizona State (11/15)... Did not record a stat.

2022: Did not see any action during the 2022 season.

High School: Played defensive tackle at Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz.... Made 114 total tackles including 38 solo and 76 assist... Averaged 6.3 tackles per game and recorded 27.5 tackles for loss... Received offers from Colorado, Idaho, and Utah State... Left high school as a three-star prospect per 247Sports.com... No. 23 defensive lineman in Arizohnsoona.