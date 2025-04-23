Diving Into UNC's History with First Round NFL Picks

With the NFL Draft kicking off on April 24, North Carolina is expected to have a first round pick in running back Omarion Hampton.

Hampton, who spent three seasons in Chapel Hill, concluded his career with 3,565 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 622 carries. Through the air, Hampton added in 635 receiving yards and four scores on 73 receptions. His 3,565 yards on the ground currently rank fourth in UNC history, his 622 carries are the fourth-most at North Carolina, and his 36 rushing scores sit third all-time.

Hampton appeared in 38 games for the Tar Heels, rushing for over 100 yards in 19 contests and recording a rushing touchdown in 20 games.

If selected in the first 32 picks of Thursday night’s draft, Hampton would become the 26th Tar Heel drafted in the first round and the second since 2017.

Here’s a look at North Carolina’s first round picks, which dates back to 1965:

*Nine of UNC’s first round picks have gone on to become Pro Bowl selections

*They have combined for 30 Pro Bowl selections

*Four first round picks out of North Carolina became Super Bowl Champions (Lawrence Taylor, Harris Barton, Hakeem Nicks, Sylvester Williams)

*They have combined for seven Super Bowls

*Three of UNC’s five players to win ACC Player of the Year went on to be first round picks (Don McCauley, Lawrence Taylor, Drake Maye)

*Hampton would become just the fourth Tar Heel running back selected in the first round, and the first since Ethan Horton in 1985.

*Two first round picks out of UNC in Julius Peppers and Lawrence Taylor have been inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

*17 different franchises have selected a UNC player in the first round, including the Baltimore Colts

*The Baltimore Colts and San Francisco 49ers each have drafted three former Tar Heels, the most of any team

*Julius Peppers leads the way with nine Pro Bowl selections

*Quarterback Drake Maye is the most recent Pro Bowl selection for North Carolina

*Lawrence Taylor was named the NFL MVP in 1986, and is the most recent defensive player to win the award

*UNC had three first round picks in 1998, the most of any year in draft history

*The Tar Heels’ first round picks combined to play 1,635 games in the NFL





*UNC’s three running backs selected in the first round have combined for:

-Games: 404

-Rushing Attempts: 2,471

-Rushing Yards: 8,973

-Rushing Touchdowns: 88





*UNC First Round Picks:

1965 | Ken Willard | RB | San Francisco 49ers

1971 | Don McCauley | RB | Baltimore Colts

1975 | Ken Huff | G | Baltimore Colts

1981 | Lawrence Taylor | LB | New York Giants

1981 | Donnell Thompson | DT | Baltimore Colts

1984 | Brian Blados | T/G | Cincinnati Bengals

1985 | Ethan Horton | TE/RB | Kansas City Chiefs

1987 | Harris Barton | T/G | San Francisco 49ers

1993 | Thomas Smith | DB | Buffalo Bills

1996 | Marcus Jones | DE/DT | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1998 | Greg Ellis | DE | Dallas Cowboys

1998 | Brian Simmons | LB | Cincinnati Bengals

1998 | Vonnie Holliday | DE/DT | Green Bay Packers

1999 | Ebenezer Ekuban | DE | Dallas Cowboys

2002 | Julius Peppers | DE | Carolina Panthers

2002 | Ryan Sims | DT | Kansas City Chiefs

2008 | Kentwan Balmer | DT | San Francisco 49ers

2009 | Hakeem Nicks | WR | New York Giants

2011 | Robert Quinn | DE | St. Louis Rams

2012 | Quinton Coples | DE | New York Jets

2013 | Jonathan Cooper | G | Arizona Cardinals

2013 | Sylvester Williams | DT | Denver Broncos

2014 | Eric Ebron | TE | Detroit Lions

2017 | Mitchell Trubisky | QB | Chicago Bears

2024 | Drake Maye | QB | New England Patriots





*UNC First Round Picks by Position:

-Defensive End: 6

-Defensive Tackle: 4

-Running Back: 3

-Guard:2

-Tackle: 2

-Linebacker: 2

-Quarterback: 2

-Tight End: 2

-Wide Receiver: 1

-Defensive Back: 1