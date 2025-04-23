THI Podcast: Discussing Drake Powell Entering the NBA Draft

North Carolina freshman forward Drake Powell announced Wednesday he is entering the NBA Draft, which became increasingly apparent in recent days.

And in this THI Podcast, Jacob and AJ discuss his decision, how it came about, and what it means to Powell and the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

