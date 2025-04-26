The Portal Has Closed, So Here’s a Dive Into What UNC Lost

The spring college football transfer portal window closed at midnight Friday night, Saturday morning, and as of this writing, 23 North Carolina players entered their names.

Names of some players who entered late in the process still haven’t gone through the full portal steps, but as long as the paper work is submitted in time, they are in. So, it’s possible another player or two could be added to the list.

In breaking down what players left Bill Belichick’s program, it’s clear the number is high, but it’s not really outside the norm. The average school has reportedly lost an average of 36 players to the portal

Carolina has lost a total of 39 players to the portal combining the winter and spring windows. Of those former Tar Heels, 34 played on last year’s team. Three of the transfers are true freshmen who enrolled early and two are players who transferred in last December.

Adding the 18 players who either finished their eligibility or went early to the NFL, that means 52 UNC football players from last year’s roster are gone.

So, let’s break this down:

NOTE: This a full compliation from this spring but also the winter portal and the players overall from last season that are no longer in the program.