North Carolina’s basketball team doesn’t begin formal team practice for another month, but there is enough going on that it’s time for a UNC Basketball Show.

In this edition, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss recent topics about Hubert Davis’ team, as fall semester classes started this past week, the Tar Heels did the annual mile run, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

