THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss the latest with class of 2024 North Carolina commit Elliot Cadeau.

David saw Cadeau play several times recently and spoke with him about his game, UNC, and reclassifying. He shares those thoughts, and AJ & David offer their takes on whether or not Cadeau will reclass and play for the Tar Heels next season or remain in high school.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

