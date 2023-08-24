***********************************

With the high school football season underway, THI introduces a new weekly podcast, as staff writer Brandon Peay and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss how North Carolina’s commits are doing.

First, they discuss five noteworthy performances from the previous weekend before previewing three big games coming up this weekend.

In this episode, they look at big-time games by Jordan Shipp, Bryce Baker, Crews Law, Curtis Simpson, and Malcom Ziglar. They also look ahead this weekend to these matchups: Buford (GA) at Mallard Creek; Crest at Burns; and Cardinal Gibbons (NC) at Cardinal Gibbons (FL).

*Video edits by Brandon Peay