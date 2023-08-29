<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

In week two of the Carolina Commits show, THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discus how North Carolina’s football commits did this past weekend, while looking ahead to the games coming up later this week.

Who turned in the Top 5 performances? What are the Top 3 games to watch for this Weekend?

Brandon and Deana are on top of it.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

