<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Discuss this and UNC basketball with other Tar Heels fans

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

As we conclude Seth Trimble's portion of our North Carolina Basketball Look Ahead series, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the sophomore guard, his game, what he worked on this offseason, adding strenth, what his role may be this season, and impact on the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

*Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

*Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

*Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>



