ECU Transfer CJ Mims Talks UNC Commitment

THI spoke to Mims about his recruitment, staying in North Carolina, and how he's developed as a player at the collegiate level.

Former East Carolina defensive lineman CJ Mims is among those new Tar Heels secured during this period. Mims, spent three seasons with the Pirates, one of which included a redshirt campaign, tallying 37 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles across 576 career snaps.

UNC currently possesses 11 commitments via the portal, and has the 11th ranked transfer class in the ACC to date.

Since the winter transfer portal window opened on December 9, North Carolina Coach Bill Belichick has used it to build the Tar Heels' roster for the 2025 season.

THI: How much of a factor was being able to play for Bill Belichick, as well as his son, in your recruitment?

MIMS: “Playing for (Coach) Belichick played a big role in my decision. After the conversation me and my family had with him, I knew then that I wanted to be a Tar Heel.

THI: Why UNC?

MIMS: “I chose UNC because it felt “elite”. Everything from the Head Coach to the Nutrition station, it felt like the place I needed and wanted to be at to make it to the next level and elevate my game on and off the field. Another reason was to be able to still play in the state of NC.”

THI: You began your career at ECU, were once committed to Wake Forest, and now head to Chapel Hill. How important was staying in North Carolina to you?

MIMS: “It was very important, I always want my family to have [an] opportunity to come to my games.”

THI: What are you looking forward to when it comes to playing at North Carolina?

MIMS: “What I’m looking forward to the most playing with North Carolina is the fan base, I’m ready to be able to play in that environment they have at Chapel Hill and I’m really just ready to get to work. I’m ready to start the grind.”

THI: For those who may not be familiar with you, how would you describe yourself as a player?

MIMS: “If I had to describe myself as a player I would say I’m a player with high character, disciplined, versatility, can move, and has a high motor.”

THI: How has your game grown across your three seasons at the college level?

MIMS: “My game has significantly grown over the years, more of that growth this past season. I had some great teammates and coaches who helped me take that step. But that was only the beginning. I’m truly blessed and I’m looking forward to these next two years.”