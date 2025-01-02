Published Jan 2, 2025
Daily Drop: Is this Next Stretch Make or Break Time for Carolina?
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
With six losses in their first 14 games, the Tar Heels have little room for error if they are going to make a push to make the NCAA Tournament. And really, to move the season in a positive direction.

North Carolina is at Notre Dame on Saturday, home against SMU next Wednesday, and at NC State a week from Saturday. All three are winnable games, but will the Heels go 3-0? What about 2-1, 1-2, or even 0-3?

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss that and why this stretch is so important to Hubert Davis’ team.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.