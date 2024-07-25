CHARLOTTE – Thursday was the final day of the annual ACC Kickoff that started Monday here at the Hilton, and concluded when North Carolina was the last of 17 schools to take part in the formal press conference and breakout room interviews.

Tar Heel Illustrated was on hand, of course, and in this podcast we discuss today’s event, speaking with six Tar Heels plus head coach Mack Brown.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.