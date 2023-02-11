CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 91-71 victory over Clemson on Saturday at the Smith Center.

Jacob & AJ hit on Leaky Black’s outstanding defense on Tigers’ star Hunter Tyson, Caleb Love setting the tone offensively, how the Tar Heels played for each other, what transpired the last few days with players-only meeting, a tactic at practice by Hubert Davis, and why Love and RJ Davis put out some tweets Thursday night to diffuse a narrative on social media.

UNC improved to 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the ACC, while Clemson dropped to 18-7 and 10-4.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

