CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a 61-point first half to fuel a 100-92 victory over No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday night in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels became just the second team to hit the 100-point mark against the Volunteers since 2006. RJ Davis led the 17th-ranked Heels with 27 points followed by 22 from Armando Bacot, 20 from Harrison Ingram, and 15 from Cormac Ryan.

In this 3 Things, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from UNC’s victory.

UNC improved to 6-1 and Tennessee dropped to 4-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.