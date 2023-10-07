CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina improved to 5-0 on the season with a 40-7 rout of Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels outgained the Orange, 644-221, and had 33 first downs to Syracuse’s 11. Drake Maye passed for 442 yards and three TDs, and two Tar Heels had 100 or more yards receiving.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key elements from UNC’s victory, including what this means about the Heels and moving forward.

UNC improved to 2-0 in ACC play as well, while Syracuse fell to 4-2 and 0-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.




