CLEMSON, SC – North Carolina made too many mistakes to overcome in falling, 31-20, at Clemson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from UNC’s loss.

The Tar Heels dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the ACC while the Tigers improved to 7-4 and 4-4.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.