NEW YORK, NY – North Carolina came up short versus No. 5 Connecticut on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, as the Tar Heels fell 87-76.

In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss some of the areas in which UNC struggled and was outplayed, but also address what this means. As a teaser, it wasn’t all bad for the Heels.

RJ Davis scored 26 points to lead UNC, while Harrison Ingram added 20 points. Armando Bacot scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the 73rd double-double of his career.

Ninth-ranked Carolina fell to 7-2 while UConn improved to 8-1.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

