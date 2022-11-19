CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from No. 13 North Carolina’s 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels led 17-0 in the second quarter, but failed to score anymore while the Yellow Jackets crossed the goal line three times, getting the go-ahead points with 11:08 remaining in the contest.

UNC QB Drake Maye did not throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season, and the Tar Heels did not score in the second half for the first time in nearly two years.

Carolina dropped to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC, while Georgia Tech improved to 5-6 and 4-4.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

