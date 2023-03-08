GREENSBORO, NC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 85-61 victory over Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Jacob & AJ hit on the Tar Heels’ offensive movement, sharing the ball, shot making, maintaining their energy and performance, and what this means as they move into the quarterfinals when the Heels will face Virginia.

UNC improved to 20-12, and will tip off with UVA on Thursday night at 7 PM.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************