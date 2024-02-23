CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina forward Armando Bacot met with the media Friday afternoon at the Smith Center to field questions about his own legacy, game, and taking on Virginia in Charlottesville on Saturday.

UNC is 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC, while the Wahoos are 20-7 and 11-5. Carolina is coming off an open date during the week, and UVA last played Monday in a 75-41 loss at Virginia Tech.

UNC has not won in Charlottesville since 2012, a span of eight consecutive losses there.

The game tips at 4 PM and will air on ESPN.

Above is video of Bacot’s Q&A session, and below are a few notes from what he had to say:

*Since a discussion about jerseys in the rafters and Bacot’s legacy among the media took place in between the Hubert Davis and Bacot interviews, and was on-going when Bacot walked into the press room, he was asked about it. Notably, if the rules for hanging a player’s jersey should be amended to include two-time first-team All-ACC.

Bacot says he thinks it should be amended, perhaps discarding the Olympic gold medal, since that doesn’t mean the same thing it did before professionals started representing Team USA.

*Bacot discussed why Virginia has been successful defending the Tar Heels, and that he’s had a huge game and poor games against the Wahoos.

*One key he also talked about is how he handles double teams that are surely coming, not allowing the ball to stick, and taking advantage of having shooters on the floor.

*UNC is tied with Duke atop the ACC standings, and with the Blue Devils at Wake Forest on Saturday, and UNC at fourth-place Virginia, it’s a huge day for the ACC. Bacot spoke about that and the importance of hanging a banner. He said winning the league is the first of three banners they want to hang this season.

*Bacot is 23 years old, and he had some fun Friday discussing some of the things he’s heard from fans on the road about needing to get a job.