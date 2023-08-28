CHAPEL HILL – First-year North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday in advance of the Tar Heels opener Saturday versus South Carolina in Charlotte.

Lindsey discussed quarterback Drake Maye, game planning with Maye’s help, George Pettaway getting time at slot receiver, the running backs, planning to play with and without Tez Walker, and much more.

Above is video of Lindsey’s presser and below are some notes:

*UNC is putting together two offensive game plans for Saturday: One with Tez Walker and one without him. Of course, Lindsey would rather have Walker, who is regarded in the program as the team’s best receiver by far.

“Tez is a difference maker for sure,” Lindsey said.

*That said, the staff is confident in the WR room even if Walker can’t play. Kobe Paysour had a great fall camp and could be primed to explode this season, Gavin Blackwell has gotten better, Andre Greene shows flashes, J.J. Jones started last year, Doc Chapman had a good August, and Chris Culliver will be very good one day but is still learning the offense.

Lindsey says they have a “very good” room “and if Tez is there even better.”

Regarding Paysour, Lindsey said: “He’s worked extremely hard catching the ball with his hands and not his body.”

*UNC will use some more play-action stuff and inside runs this season, but won’t exclusively be a zone scheme or gap scheme team. It will employ both, as he takes some from the Gus Malzahn approach and offensive line coach Randy Clements takes from the Art Briles approach.

*Look for the Heels to use multiple tight ends often, especially if the WR room is a bit depleted. Bryson Nesbit lining up a slot is a given.

*George Pettaway has gotten plenty of reps at slot receiver in recent weeks. A running back, Pettaway was behind British Brooks and Omarion Hampton in that room, and somewhat behind Elijah Green and Caleb Hood.

“George has a unique skillset in that he’s played running back, so he’s got the ability with the running back skillset to catch the ball as well as in space. He’s a natural pass-catcher. He’s probably a guy that can play in space as well as any of our receivers.

“Also, you can hand him the ball in a run play as well. I think the challenge each and every week is how do we use him?”

*A new clock rule that will trim 9-12 plays from games, or perhaps even more, will affect the offense some.

“What you do realize is that maybe each drive is more important than before the clock rule. Each opportunity in the red zone is maybe more important. It’ll be interesting to see how I feel after the game. But I think there is a little bit of a sense of urgency that we know we’re going to get less plays.

“Now, that can be a good thing, too, because if you can run the ball effectively or control the clock even with a short pass game or whatever it is you’re doing on offense, I think that’s a huge advantage. You limit the number of opportunities that (the other) team gets.”

