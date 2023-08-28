CHAPEL HILL – Game week is here, so North Carolina held its first weekly press conference of the 2023 football season Monday at the Kenan Football Center.

Defensive coordinator Gene Chizik was third to meet with the media, following head coach Mack Brown and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Above is video of Chizik’s presser, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Chizik was quite optimistic about his unit Monday, saying, among other things, “I think you’re going to see a more consistent defense.”

*He recognizes the degree of difficult for his group facing Spencer Rattler and South Carolina’s offense, but notes it will offer him a tremendous amount of intel about his defense.

“I think it’s a great opener for us to see where we stand.”

*With uncertainty whether star/nickel DeAndre Boykins will play Saturday, and it will be more a gameday decision, Chizik was asked a few questions about the players who may fill those reps.

One is senior and former running back D.J. Jones:

-Chizik said Jones has become more accustomed to being the hitter instead of being the one who gets hit

-He has developed solid coverage skills, reads plays well in pre-snap, and has good instincts for defense

Another is starting cornerback Alijah Huzzie, who has received increased number of reps at star in recent weeks:

-Chizik said they are comfortable putting Huzzie anywhere. They brought him in to be a shut-down corner with an ability to get picks (he had six each of the last two seasons), but if pressed into extended duty at star, the staff is fine there.

By the way, if that happens, redshirt freshman Tayon Holloway will start at corner along with Marcus Allen.

*Two names to keep an eye on at defensive end: redshirt freshman Beau Atkinson and junior Jacolbe Cowan.

*Chizik isn’t too longwinded when he speaks, but ask him about senior linebacker Cedric Gray, and Chizik will go on for a while. He has tremendous admiration and respect for Gray on every level.

So, they sat down together last month, just the two of them, and Chizik asked the ACC’s top tackler from last season (145) why he came back instead of going to the NFL. UNC’s information indicated Gray would have been gone by the third round.

Gray’s reply: “Unfinished business, coach.”

Gray wants to win a championship and be a first-round selection.

More by Chizik: “He’s the unequivocal leader, and he’s one of those guys that brings it every single day.”

Chizik says Gray “can get on other players like a coach, and he’s received (by the players) like a coach.”

*Tomari Fox improved his pass rush a great deal in August, and Chizik believes he is going to have a really good season.

*Kaimon Rucker is a “super star” a source in the program recently told THI, and along with Gray, is the anchor of the defense.

*Among the things Chizik said concerns him about Rattler:

-He uses his legs well, can get out of trouble with his feet

-He can hit the deep ball, and with his use of legs, can suck in secondaries setting up long passes

-He has been around, is experienced, and driven

-He was outstanding late last season and enters this game with a great deal of confidence

