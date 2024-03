CHARLOTTE, NC - North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram & guard Cormac Ryan met with the media Friday ahead of the No. 1 seed Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup with No. 9 seed Michigan State on Saturday evening.

Ingram and Ryan answered a handful of questions, including their thoughts on the Spartans, advancing in the tourney, and much more.

Above is the full press conference from the Spectrum Center.