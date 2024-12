CHAPEL HILL – As RJ Davis passed Marcus Paige becoming North Carolina’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers Sunday night, he was also jumping into the top 10 all-time in scoring in ACC history.

The ACC Player of the Year and first-team All-American last season, Davis still has much more to achieve. So, with three months left in his UNC career, we use this Daily Drop to discuss his legacy now and what it might end up.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.