CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 91-71 win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

UNC was led by Caleb Love with 23 points. Armando Bacot scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds. RJ Davis scored 17 points.

UNC improves to 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. Clemson falls to 18-7 and 10-4.