CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the press Friday during his program’s annual media day to field questions about his team and the upcoming season.

Davis was available for around 25 minutes, and the topics ranged from the new players, chemistry, style of play, himself and so much more.

Above is video of Davis’ presser, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*There is plenty of newness on Davis’ roster, with two freshmen and five transfers joining only four scholarship players who were on last year’s team. Yet, the chemistry was in place late in the summer, and Davis is pleased with how everyone has meshed with so many older guys on board.

“I like the pieces that we’ve added,” Davis said. “There are seven returning players and seven new players, and I really love the mix of this group. I specifically can say in two parts, there are many things I can say about this group, there’s two things that automatically stick out for me.

“One, is this is a group that enjoys and loves to compete. They just really do. From the start, there’s never been an issue about preparing, practicing, and playing with a competitive fight and a competitive nature.

“The other part it is, this group genuinely enjoys being around each other. Whether it’s on the court or off the court, they just enjoy the experience of doing this together, and that’s something I’ve really enjoyed being a part of and watching over the last four or five months.”

*Elliot Cadeau came in with a ton of hype, and while his teammates say without hesitation he has lived up to it, Davis isn’t going to gush as much. He was asked about Cadeau and fellow freshman Zayden High are coming along.

“I’ve been really happy with both of them. They’re high-level guys on and off the court, and they bring a skill set to us that has, honestly, just been needed. Having that type of competitive fire and their ability out there on the floor has been such a blessing and honor to be a part of out there on the floor.

“I’ve just been really happy with Elliot and Zayden and their development, their commitment to be a part of this team, this program, this university, and this community. I’m so thankful that they’re here, and I love coaching them.”

*Davis was asked if he has changed how he builds a team with the college landscape being so different now. Does he pull back some on freshmen in favor of older experienced guys that have proven something?

“Two things, I want a really talented player that’s the right fit for us. If he’s 18 or 39, I’ll take him. If he helps us win games and he’s a joy to be around every day, I don’t care what age or what classification, I want them with a North Carolina uniform and being a part of this team.”

*Dean Smith’s red-light, green-light shooting system is back in place with Davis. He joked he had a red slight (could only shoot layups when wide open) as a freshman, yellow light (jumpers only when wide open) as a sophomore, to light green light (open threes, some pull-ups) as a junior, so any shot he wanted as a senior.

Davis didn’t reveal the color code for each player on the roster, but he did say which three Tar Heels have the full green light from the perimeter. He was asked specifically about Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan.

“He's got a green light. He has a green light, he has a green light because he can make shots… But the three green light guys are RJ (Davis) and Pax (Paxson Wojcik) and Cormac and the reason why they're green light guys is for a number of reasons. But one, they've earned it, they can make shots. And number two is they take good shots. So, I want our best shooters when they're open from three to feel comfortable and confident to be able to let it fly.”

*Last year, much was made about a list Davis had his team put together regarding goals, standard, etc. There is no such list from the players this season.

“I wrote down the list. And this is what we're doing. The standard, the foundation of our faith. This is who we are, this is what we are. This is our core defense, this is who we will be on the offensive end. And it is what it is, the standard is a standard. And so, if you don't want to be a part of it, then you're not gonna play.”

Why the change?

“I don’t know, that’s a good question.”

Was it a change of pace thing?

“No. I’m the head coach.”

*Last offseason, following the Tar Heels’ run to the national championship game, many players were pulled in various directions for NIL opportunities and to satisfy celebrity requests. This offseason was quiet, not much from the players on social media. And that’s the way Davis likes it.

“I like it. It's something that I've told them. I told them that and I've always said this, that I want them to turn down or turn off the noise from the phone, the family, the friends and basketball fans, and I think that's really important. I told them specifically what noise is.

“If you hear anything from the phone, the family, the friends and college basketball fans, and it doesn't make you a better player, doesn't make you a better person or it doesn't make you a better teammate. That's noise. That's something that you need to turn down and turn off. That makes me feel good. Because I'm not a part of social media.

“I don't know what's going on. But for you to say that the noise has turned down with this group, that puts a smile on my face.”

*Playing the bench has been a criticism of Davis the last two seasons, regardless if he didn’t have much bench to play. So, he was asked about using the bench and if he holds any particular philosophy there.

“The philosophy is the same. If you prepare and practice and play really well, you'll play. That's, that's always been my philosophy. I don't have a philosophy of, I have a five-man rotation or I have only play eight guys. I'll play as many, I don't have a number. But if you prepare, you practice and you play well, you will play.”