CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Saturday night following his team’s 93-84 victory over Duke at the Smith Center.

The third-ranked Tar Heels led for all but 16 seconds, and led by as much as 15 points with 13:16 left. UNC was coming off a loss at Georgia Tech on Tuesday night by a point, and defeated the Blue Devils for the first time since the Final Four in 2022.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 25 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out five assists. He became the second player in this series to ever do that, with UNC legend Charlie Scott being the other.

UNC improved to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the ACC. Duke dropped to 16-5 and 7-3.