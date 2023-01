CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 80-69 victory over NC State on Saturday evening at the Smith Center.

UNC was led by RJ Davis’ 26 points, but the star of the night was senior forward Armando Bacot, who scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and in the process became the program’s all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles.

UNC improved to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. State dropped to 15-5 and 5-4.