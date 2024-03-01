CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Friday at the Smith Center in advance of the ninth-ranked Tar Heels’ game Saturday at home against NC State.

The Tar Heels enter having won three consecutive games, are 22-6 overall, and 14-3 in the ACC. They have clinched no worse than the second seed in the ACC Tournament, which is in two weeks in Washington, D.C.

The Wolfpack is coming off a 90-83 loss at Florida State and owns a 17-11 overall mark, and 9-8 in the ACC.

The game is set for 4 PM and will air on ESPN.

Above is video of Davis’ presser and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*The Wolfpack will walk into the Dean Dome badly needing quality wins, yet when asked about having to combat State’s desperate nature, Davis said his team is the desperate one. He spoke of their hunger and desire to win and get better.

*NC State has been using big men Ben Middlebrooks and Mohamed Diarra a lot more of late, and less of DJ Burns. Davis was asked how State has changed since the first meeting between the teams, when UNC won, 67-54, on January 10.

With all of that, Davis replied, “We’re different, too.” And went on to explain how.

*After the game Monday, Davis said the film session Wednesday was going to be a big deal, with so many mistakes to look at, in particular the Heels’ struggles with entry passes against Miami.

He said it was a great session and they broke down the things the team didn’t do well, but also showed the players what they did well to lift them up.

*Regarding RJ Davis’ 42-point night Monday, Hubert Davis said after watching the film, he was even more impressed because the senior guard didn’t go rogue to have the scoring binge, he naturally got everything through the offense.

*Carolina’s coach would be okay with a player going off like that again – no other Tar Heel was in double figures – as long as the team wins.

*With the Tar Heels on top in the ACC, what kind of pride does Davis have in the program reclaiming a spot it has held so often over the last six decades.







