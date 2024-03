LOS ANGELES – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena to field questions about his team and its opponent Thursday in the Sweet 16 in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament.

The top-seed Tar Heels take on 4-seed Alabama for the right to advance to the Elite Eight. The game tips off at approximately 9:45 PM.

UNC is 29-7 and the Crimson Tide are 23-11.