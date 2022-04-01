THI TV: Kaimon Rucker Discusses Singing National Anthem At Final Four

NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina linebacker Kaimon Rucker was selected as UNC’s representative student-athlete to sing the national anthem at the Final Four on Saturday, and THI caught up with Rucker on Friday afternoon at the Superdome to discuss his honor and how it came about.

Rucker discusses the process and his nerves in being selected, his background singing, that he will miss football practice Saturday to be at the game, the support he is getting from Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown, that he sung in front of teammates this week, and that some are also ribbing him about it.

Rucker will sing before the tip of the Villanova-Kansas game, which precedes UNC versus Duke.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************