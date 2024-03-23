CHARLOTTE – North Carolina advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 38th time in program history Saturday with an 85-69 victory over Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center.

The top seed in the West Region, UNC used a 23-3 run to close the first half, and a 14-2 run late in the game, to secure the victory over the 9-seed Spartans.

UNC was led by RJ Davis’ 20 points while Armando Bacot added 18, Harrison Ingram had 17, and Cormac Ryan 14.

The Tar Heels improved to 29-7 on the season and will face the winner of Sunday’s game between Alabama and Grand Canyon. The regional semifinals are in Los Angeles, and UNC’s next game is Thursday.

Here is what six Tar Heels had to say after the game: