Published Feb 15, 2025
Diving Into How Carolina Fended Off Syracuse for an 88-82 Win
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
SYRACUSE, NY – For the first time in 36 days, North Carolina won a road game Saturday.

Four consecutive losses by 1, 8, 17, and 20 had the Tar Heels reeling, but they halted that swoon with an 88-82 victory over Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome.

It took the Heels getting a season-high 19 points from forward Jae’Lyn Withers, who started for the second consecutive game despite suffering an eye injury in practice Friday that almost sidelined him for this game. It was actually his high in two seasons at UNC.

It also required freshman Ian Jackson finding his old form lighting up the Orange for 23 points, including five made 3-pointers. He had scored only 20 total points combined over the previous four games coming in.

