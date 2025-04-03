3-Star 2026 CB Kallen Martinez 'Would Love to Come Back' to UNC

Entering 2025, cornerback Kallen Martinez did not hold a Division I scholarship offer. But over the last two months, the 2026 prospect has seen his recruitment take off, receiving five offers and even taking a visit to North Carolina on Wednesday.
While he doesn't hold an offer from the Tar Heels, he was able to learn more about the program and continue building a relationship with the UNC staff.
Martinez connected with THI following his visit and gave some insight to his time in Chapel Hill.
THI: How did your visit to UNC go?
MARTINEZ: "It was great. Coach Belichick is definitely a legend and it was a great experience to meet him and see how he runs his practices."
THI: What was seeing practice like? Did it help you get a glimpse of his vision for UNC?
MARTINEZ: "It was great. He ran it real disciplined and everyone was flying around and getting to their assignments. I definitely foresee a championship in the near future when he’s able to fully adapt to the college football landscape and get the right players."
THI: Is that part of the appeal of UNC for you?
MARTINEZ: "Yes, most definitely. I feel like having a disciplined team that’s high intensity is real important in order to have a successful team and Coach Belichick definitely does a great job of embodying that."
THI: When it comes to Belichick and the UNC coaching staff, what has their message been to you about your fit into their plans?
MARTINEZ: "They foresee me rotating between corner and safety kinda just being versatile and helping the team in whatever position I fit best for that week, whether it’s matchups or personnel."
THI: Your recruitment has picked up in recent months. Where does UNC rank in your recruitment and do you plan on taking another visit, either official or unofficial?
MARTINEZ: "Most definitely. Being from North Carolina and all, UNC is definitely high on my list and I would love to come back down to see more of the campus and the team facilities. As for whether I have planned another visit, I haven’t yet but I’m sure closer to the summer time when I lock in my officials UNC will definitely be on that list."