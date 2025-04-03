3-Star 2026 CB Kallen Martinez 'Would Love to Come Back' to UNC

Martinez connected with THI following his visit and gave some insight to his time in Chapel Hill.

While he doesn't hold an offer from the Tar Heels, he was able to learn more about the program and continue building a relationship with the UNC staff.

Entering 2025, cornerback Kallen Martinez did not hold a Division I scholarship offer. But over the last two months, the 2026 prospect has seen his recruitment take off, receiving five offers and even taking a visit to North Carolina on Wednesday.

THI: How did your visit to UNC go?

MARTINEZ: "It was great. Coach Belichick is definitely a legend and it was a great experience to meet him and see how he runs his practices."

THI: What was seeing practice like? Did it help you get a glimpse of his vision for UNC?

MARTINEZ: "It was great. He ran it real disciplined and everyone was flying around and getting to their assignments. I definitely foresee a championship in the near future when he’s able to fully adapt to the college football landscape and get the right players."

THI: Is that part of the appeal of UNC for you?

MARTINEZ: "Yes, most definitely. I feel like having a disciplined team that’s high intensity is real important in order to have a successful team and Coach Belichick definitely does a great job of embodying that."

THI: When it comes to Belichick and the UNC coaching staff, what has their message been to you about your fit into their plans?

MARTINEZ: "They foresee me rotating between corner and safety kinda just being versatile and helping the team in whatever position I fit best for that week, whether it’s matchups or personnel."

THI: Your recruitment has picked up in recent months. Where does UNC rank in your recruitment and do you plan on taking another visit, either official or unofficial?

MARTINEZ: "Most definitely. Being from North Carolina and all, UNC is definitely high on my list and I would love to come back down to see more of the campus and the team facilities. As for whether I have planned another visit, I haven’t yet but I’m sure closer to the summer time when I lock in my officials UNC will definitely be on that list."