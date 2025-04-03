in other news

Friday Afternoon UNC Basketball Portal Intel Drop

Friday Afternoon UNC Basketball Portal Intel Drop

The latest North Carolina Basketball transfer portal intel drop has been posted

 • THI Staff
UNC Football Weekend Visitors List (April 4-5)

UNC Football Weekend Visitors List (April 4-5)

North Carolina Football is hosting some prospects this weekend including some for official visits. The confirmed list...

 • Bryant Baucom
North Carolina thought to be in lead Pack for Jaland Lowe

North Carolina thought to be in lead Pack for Jaland Lowe

Jaland Lowe is another point guard out of the ACC in the portal that North Carolina is recruiting heavily.

 • David Sisk
Daily Drop: UNC and European Basketball Prospects

Daily Drop: UNC and European Basketball Prospects

An intriguing element new North Carolina GM Jim Tanner brings to the program is his connection to the European market

 • THI Staff
Naithan George Has a Zoom Call With North Carolina

Naithan George Has a Zoom Call With North Carolina

North Carolina is looking inside the league to Naithan George as it looks to add a point guard.

 • David Sisk

Published Apr 3, 2025
Season Wrap: UNC 3-Point Defense Numbers & Trends
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
As we continue wrapping up North Carolina 23-14 season, we dive into the Tar Heels’ perimeter shooting defense for the year looking for some trends.

Below are various breakdowns of Carolina defending the perimeter along with shooting, records, home, away, neutral, versus power opponents and much more:

