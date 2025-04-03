Season Wrap: UNC 3-Point Defense Numbers & Trends

in other news
Friday Afternoon UNC Basketball Portal Intel Drop
The latest North Carolina Basketball transfer portal intel drop has been posted
UNC Football Weekend Visitors List (April 4-5)
North Carolina Football is hosting some prospects this weekend including some for official visits. The confirmed list...
North Carolina thought to be in lead Pack for Jaland Lowe
Jaland Lowe is another point guard out of the ACC in the portal that North Carolina is recruiting heavily.
Daily Drop: UNC and European Basketball Prospects
An intriguing element new North Carolina GM Jim Tanner brings to the program is his connection to the European market
Naithan George Has a Zoom Call With North Carolina
North Carolina is looking inside the league to Naithan George as it looks to add a point guard.
in other news
Friday Afternoon UNC Basketball Portal Intel Drop
The latest North Carolina Basketball transfer portal intel drop has been posted
UNC Football Weekend Visitors List (April 4-5)
North Carolina Football is hosting some prospects this weekend including some for official visits. The confirmed list...
North Carolina thought to be in lead Pack for Jaland Lowe
Jaland Lowe is another point guard out of the ACC in the portal that North Carolina is recruiting heavily.
As we continue wrapping up North Carolina 23-14 season, we dive into the Tar Heels’ perimeter shooting defense for the year looking for some trends.
Below are various breakdowns of Carolina defending the perimeter along with shooting, records, home, away, neutral, versus power opponents and much more: