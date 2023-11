ATLANTIS, THE BAHAMAS - North Carolina defeated 87-72 Arkansas in the third place game of the Bad Boys Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in the Imperial Arena on Friday afternoon.

The No. 14 Tar Heels were by RJ Davis, who scored a career-high 30 points. Harrison Ingram had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Seth Trimble added 12 points.

North Carolina improves to 5-1 overall while the Razorbacks fall to 4-3.

Here is what Hubert Davis and three Tar Heels said about the game.