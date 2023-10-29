ATLANTA - Coach Mack Brown spoke to the media after North Carolina's 46-42 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

North Carolina suffered its second loss of the 2023 season as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Tar Heels 46-42 on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 310 yards with 2 touchdowns and ran for a score. Running back Omarion Hampton ran 29 times for 153 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Tar Heels were led by linebacker Power Echols and defensive back Marcus Allen, who had 9 tackles each.

The Tar Heels drop to 3-2 in the ACC and 6-2 overall while Georgia Tech improves to 3-2 in the ACC and 4-4 overall.



