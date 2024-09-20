Goal Line Defense Among Many Improvements by Heels

CHAPEL HILL – Football teams can only do so much to simulate what it’s actually like in real games.

Some aspects are more challenging than others, notably goal line defense. Coaching staffs must heavily weigh the risk-reward of having their biggest bodies going at it over and over in fall camp to prepare for live scenarios. So, most don’t do it that often, which makes North Carolina’s success defending its end zone so impressive.

UNC Defensive Coordinator Geoff Collins said his unit had three goal line sessions in fall camp, four reps each time. So, the Tar Heels defended 12 goal line plays before heading to Minnesota to kick off the season.

Yet, the Heels have been backed up to their own goal line in each contest, and have fared quite well.

“Goal line defense is hard to practice because it’s just a lot of bodies that are going full speed, and when you can get that much work in a game,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said earlier this week. “And be successful with it; because our defensive line is really knocking the offensive back on the goal line, and it’s just tremendous.”

The Tar Heels have faced nine first downs by opponents from the 10-yard-line and in. Four have started inside the 3-yard-line. Yet, UNC has allowed only four touchdowns in those scenarios to go with four field goals and a missed field goal.

In last week’s 45-10 win over NC Central, UNC seemingly got a stop at the 3-yard-line only for a penalty to keep the Eagles in possession of the ball with a fresh set of downs right near the end zone. Carolina still kept them from touching the end zone.