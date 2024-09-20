JMU Game Visitors' List

Bob McAdoo Bob McAdoo didn’t transfer to North Carolina from another Division One school, he came from a junior
The fourth game of the season for North Carolina is almost here, as the Tar Heels host James Madison on Saturday at
THI: What was your reaction to the big offer?GORDON: “First of all, it was a burden lifted off of my chest because I
North Carolina’s basketball team doesn’t formally start its season for another six-plus weeks, but the new-look Tar
Everything Chip Lindsey Said About Jacolby Criswell CHAPEL HILL – Max Johnson was the original focus of North
Bob McAdoo Bob McAdoo didn’t transfer to North Carolina from another Division One school, he came from a junior
The fourth game of the season for North Carolina is almost here, as the Tar Heels host James Madison on Saturday at
THI: What was your reaction to the big offer?GORDON: “First of all, it was a burden lifted off of my chest because I