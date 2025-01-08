Anthony Thompson Goes In-Depth About His UNC Offer

Anthony Thompson picked up an offer from North Carolina on Sunday. The nation's 14th ranked junior had been under the watchful eye of the Tar Heel coaching staff since the summer.

The 6-foot-8 wing is ranked No. 14 in the 2026 class, and is obviously a coveted prospect. He has offers from Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Cincinnati, Clemson, Dayton, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Marquette, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Xavier.

Tar Heel Illustrated had hoped to speak with Thompson on Sunday night, but he was battling a case of food poisoning after being on the road over the weekend. Like a trooper he got with us on Tuesday evening to discuss the offer and more.